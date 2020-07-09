Margaret McCormick



Margaret M. McCormick

Margaret Mary McCormick, 54 of Lorton, VA., passed away on July 5, 2020 peacefully. She is preceded in death by her parents Matthew McCormick Jr. and Joyce McCormick (Bryant), one sister and one nephew. Margaret is survived by her beloved daughters, Jacqueline McCormick (grandson Alex), Danielle McCormick (granddaughters, Jayla, and Aaliyah), and her son, Jeffery Freeman. She is also survived by her five sisters, one brother and two brothers-in-law along with a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A life celebration service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria VA 22306.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store