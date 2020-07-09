1/
Margaret McCormick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret M. McCormick  
Margaret Mary McCormick, 54 of Lorton, VA., passed away on July 5, 2020 peacefully. She is preceded in death by her parents Matthew McCormick Jr. and Joyce McCormick (Bryant), one sister and one nephew. Margaret is survived by her beloved daughters, Jacqueline McCormick (grandson Alex), Danielle McCormick (granddaughters, Jayla, and Aaliyah), and her son, Jeffery Freeman. She is also survived by her five sisters, one brother and two brothers-in-law along with a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. A life celebration service will be celebrated at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria VA 22306.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
(703) 494-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved