MARGARET L. McDANIEL
On Friday, January 3, 2020 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of Thomas F. McDaniel; loving mother of Christopher T. (Deborah), Tracy M. Barrett (John, Sr.) and Kathleen H. Hutcherson (John); grandmother of John Barrett Jr. (Jennifer), Katherine Muir (Daniel), Kelly Weeks (Tanner), Colleen Windsor (Robert); great-grandmother to Paiton Muir, Meghan Barrett, Caden Windsor, Connor Barrett, Michaela Muir and Thomas Weeks. Predeceased by one son, Stephen B. McDaniel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave., NW on January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception immediately following the service in the church hall. Interment will be private at a later date.