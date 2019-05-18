Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Margaret Lu (McLane) Miller (Age 93)

Passed away peacefully May 5, 2019 at the Marian Assisted Care Facility in Olney, Maryland, while surrounded by loving family. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of the late David McLane and Luanna (Baker) McLane, she spent most of her adult life in Bowie, MD. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who was known for her enthusiastic laugh and her delicious chocolate chip cookies, both of which she distributed to all with abandon. She is survived by her five children, Pennie (Jim Holmes), William, Mark, Barry (Linda Lewis), and Eloise (Richard Arnold), eight grandchildren, Micah and Evan Holmes, Emily and Nicholas Miller, Cory Miller and Rhiannon Brown (David), Carrie and Jessica Arnold, and great-grandson, Cameron Holmes. A celebration of her life will be held June 15 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Community Presbyterian Church (3120 Belair Drive Bowie, MD). Expressions of sympathy can be made on line at the Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Homes web site (https://www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com). Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Marian Assisted Living who went above and beyond to make the last five years of her life as comfortable and pleasant as possible. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marian Assisted Living in Olney MD.

Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2019

