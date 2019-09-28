

Margaret Corrinne Miller

(Age 74)



December 13, 1944-September 24, 2019

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Silver Spring, MD. She was a resident of Riverdale Park, MD (formerly of Mt. Rainier, MD for 44 years). Beloved wife of Clarence (JR) Bee, Jr. Daughter of the late Earl Francis Miller and of the late Corrinne Estelle Miller. Sister of Barry Earl Miller (Sharon) of Greenbelt, MD. She leaves behind three nieces and two nephews and thirteen great nieces and nephews. She attended Northwestern Senior High School in Hyattsville, MD, and graduated in the class of 1962. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal/Anglican Church in Mt. Rainier, MD. Margaret was a loving and supportive wife, aunt, sister, cousin, friend, and neighbor to many through the years. She had a long and interesting life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Family will receive friends at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm. A Solemn Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. John's Episcopal/Anglican Church, 4112 34th Street, Mt. Rainier, MD at 10 am. A reception will immediately follow in the parish hall at the church. Interment will follow the reception at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Donations may be made in Margaret's name to St. John's Episcopal/Anglican Church, as above.