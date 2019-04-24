MARGARET HARTSFIELD MONTAGUE
(Age 82)
Entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Leroy Montague; children, Dexter, Tracy, and Kevin Montague and Monique M. White (Shomari); brothers Bobby and Billy Hartsfield; grandchildren, Courtney, Zylah, Zahria, Eli, Shamara, Morgan, Logan and Marquita; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister, Betty H. Fowler. Viewing on Friday, April 26, 10 a.m. followed by Service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home.