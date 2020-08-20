1/1
MARGARET MOOSE
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Davis Moose  
Margaret Davis Moose, a writer and longtime resident of Alexandria, VA died on August 10, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Margaret Lee Davis was born May 18,1931 in Little Rock, AR, to William Rhea Davis and Lula Smith. She was a graduate of Little Rock Senior High School (now Little Rock Central High School). She graduated Barnard College in 1953 and then from the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, where she studied with Sanford Meisner and Martha Graham. Margaret appeared in productions off-Broadway and in a television series in Little Rock, AR. She was also part of the USO, performing in Europe in 1956. Margaret married Richard Menifee Moose, also from Little Rock, on December 23, 1957. They lived in Mexico City where her husband was assigned as a member of the U.S. Foreign Service and where their son, Jeffrey, was born; and then in Yaounde, Cameroon, where her husband was a member of the staff that opened the first United States embassy there in 1960. She moved to Alexandria, VA where her daughter, Amanda, was born and lived in Alexandria for over 30 years, receiving a master's degree at the University of Maryland in English Literature. She traveled the world, including with Miss Lillian Carter to Africa in 1978. Margaret did some reporting for NPR in the early 1980's during the Iran hostage crisis, and later lived in London and New York City for several years with her husband. Margaret published her first novel, Happy Days (Simon & Schuster), in 1974, which was set in a junkyard much like the one she grew up in. She self-published her final novel, Kidnapping Elephants in 2020. Margaret was a proud Democrat and an avid supporter of local and national candidates, most significantly President Bill Clinton. She was an accomplished gardener and cook, and a proud member of the Alexandria Literary Society for 37 years. She had two siblings, Atley and Miriam, now both deceased, also from Little Rock. Her husband, Richard, died in 2015. She is survived by two children, Jeffrey and Amanda; and by grandchildren, Elias, Lea, Sam Henry and Lily Mae.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to At Home in Alexandria (AHA). Service will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Old Town Funeral Choices
1205 Belle Haven Rd
Alexandria, VA 22307
(703) 465-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved