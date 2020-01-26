

Margaret Ann Clarke MORING

"Mitzi" (Age 83)



of Richmond, died January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Clarke and Margaret Elizabeth Brady Clarke; and husband, John Frederick Moring. She is survived by her sister, Jane Clarke Turner (Thomas R. Turner); brother, William G. Clarke (Cathy W. Clarke); daughters, Martha Moring Moran and Elizabeth Moring Mangum (Robin C. Mangum, Jr); sons, John Scott Moring (Holly P. Moring) and Lee Frederick Moring (Abbey L. Moring); grandchildren, Leah Solita Mangum, Ann Page Mangum, Stephen Clarke Moran, Margaret Delia Moran, Macon Lyerly Moring, Frederick Jones Moring, Eliza Jane Moring; three nieces and one nephew. Margaret was born and raised in Richmond and lived in the Commonwealth for most of her life. She is a 1954 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and attended Mary Baldwin College where she was a Russell Scholar. In 1959, she married Fred Moring, also a TJ graduate, and moved to Alexandria where they lived for 42 years. In 2001, they moved to White Stone on Virginia's Northern Neck. In 2013, she moved to Westminster Canterbury Richmond. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother of four, and grandmother of 7, she was a lifelong active member of the Episcopal Church. She was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed a passion for gardening and arranging flowers. She served as an officer and active member of the Garden Club of Virginia and was a member of the flower team at Westminster Canterbury Richmond. A memorial ceremony will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, VA., 23238, where the family will receive friends immediately following ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Shrine Mont Conference Center, 217 Shrine Mont Cir., Orkney Springs, VA 22845 or Autism Speaks, 9200 Olive Blvd, Suite 202, St. Louis, MO, 63132.