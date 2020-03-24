

Margaret K. Morris (Age 85)



A 14 year resident of Annapolis who previously was a longtime resident of Beltsville, died March 23,2020 at her residence. Born June 7, 1934, she was a member of the first graduating class at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville. She was a longtime member of the Big Vanilla/YMCA Fitness Center and enjoyed spending time at Anne Arundel County senior centers. An avid baseball fan who once was an Orioles season ticket holder, she was very active in her community and in supporting her children during their athletic and scholastic endeavors.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Morris, and a grandson, Alex Duran, Margaret is survived by her children, Larry (Terry) Morris of Leesburg, VA, David (Cheryl) Morris of Oceanside, CA and Donna Duran of Arnold; and her grandchildren, Timothy Morris, Donny Morris, Allison Morris, Sean Morris, Lauren Morris, Fernando Duran and Jacqueline Duran.

Services and interment are private, but the family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret's name may be made to the AAMC DeCesaris Cancer Institute, 2001 Medical Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be left for the family at