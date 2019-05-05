The Washington Post

MARGARET NELSON

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
People's Congregational Church
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
12:00 PM
People's Congregational Church
Baltimore,, DC
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Arbutus Memorial Cemetery
Baltimore, DC
View Map
Notice
MARGARET FRANCES NELSON  
(Age 81)  

On April 29, 2019, beloved wife of Delmar E. Nelson, Sr.; mother of Wintress Hall and Delmar Nelson, Jr. (Susan); grandmother of Aaron Hall (Ashley), Ernest Monroe (Leona), Lauren Williams (Ronald), Delmar Nelson, III, Jenna Nelson; great-grandmother of Ronald Williams, Jr., August Hall, Erielle Monroe, departed this life. A former educator in Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD Public Schools. A member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Moles. Services at People's Congregational Church, May 9. Viewing 10 a.m.; funeral 12 noon. Interment May 10, 11 a.m., Arbutus Memorial Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 5, 2019
