

Margaret Delaney O'Donnell



On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The Hermitage of Alexandria, VA., devoted mother of Patricia M. Kielt, Kathleen M. O'Donnell; Terence P. O'Donnell, and Mary E. O'Donnell; loving sister of Mary Ann Delaney. Also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Matthew B. O'Donnell (Col. US Army). Margaret was a graduate of Most Holy Rosary High School ('47), Syracuse, NY. and Syracuse University ('51). Funeral details to be advised in later editions of The Washington Post and Syracuse Post Standard (NY).

Tribute Donations may be made to:

Capital Caring Headquarters

2900 telestar Ct

Falls Church, VA 22042

OR

225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601

https://alzfdn.org