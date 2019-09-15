The Washington Post

MARGARET O'DONNELL

Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Notice
Margaret Delaney O'Donnell  

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The Hermitage of Alexandria, VA., devoted mother of Patricia M. Kielt, Kathleen M. O'Donnell; Terence P. O'Donnell, and Mary E. O'Donnell; loving sister of Mary Ann Delaney. Also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Matthew B. O'Donnell (Col. US Army). Margaret was a graduate of Most Holy Rosary High School ('47), Syracuse, NY. and Syracuse University ('51). Funeral details to be advised in later editions of The Washington Post and Syracuse Post Standard (NY).
 
Tribute Donations may be made to:
 
Capital Caring Headquarters
2900 telestar Ct
Falls Church, VA 22042
 
OR
 
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17
Chicago, IL 60601
https://alzfdn.org
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
(703) 549-0074
