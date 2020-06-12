MARGARET PARKER
Margaret Cecelia Parker  (Age 90)  
Passed peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Loving mother of Eugene B. Parker and stepdaughter, Towanna Woodard. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, one grandchild in love, 28 great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She will lie in state Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5540 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at which time services will be held for the immediate family.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
