

Margaret Wach Parrish "Mara"

May 16, 1968 - January 8, 2020



Mara Parrish (51) passed away peacefully at Prince George's County Medical Center after courageously battling metastatic Mara Parrish (51) passed away peacefully at Prince George's County Medical Center after courageously battling metastatic breast cancer for nine years. Predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Kathy Wach, Mara is survived by her beloved daughter, Siobhan, cherished son, William, and precious grandson, Zayan. Also left to mourn are Mara's partner, Alphonso "Keith" Hudson, of Fairmount Heights, MD, and siblings, Raymond Wach of Middletown, Ohio; Damian Wach of Scarsdale, New York; Kathleen "Kitty" Wach of Washington DC; Marie Wach Kokotajlo of Springfield, VA; and Gregory Wach of Saint-Louis, France, as well as many dear friends, 21 nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Born in Washington, DC, Mara was given the name Margaret Marie by her teenaged biological mother, who entrusted her to the St. Ann's Infant Home. At six months, Mara became a treasured member of her adoptive family. Except for a two-year stint in Sudan, where her father served as a Foreign Service Officer (and where Mara completed 4th and 5th grades at the Khartoum American School) Mara grew up in DC, graduating from Annunciation Grade School (1982), Georgetown Visitation High School (1986) and Mount St. Mary's University (1990). A gifted athlete, Mara was a three-year starter on Visitation's varsity basketball team, which won the Independent School League championship each year during her tenure. After college she earned two graduate degrees, in Business Administration and Human Resources Management, and enjoyed a 20-year career in HR management for several organizations, including Marsh, LLC, Resources for the Future, Inc., and Goodwin House.

Mara was a faithful friend to an extraordinary number of people. She was a source of courage and inspiration to others battling cancer. Unpretentious and fundamentally practical, Mara was a person of tremendous warmth, strong faith and deep love. She faced her illness with steadfast determination and refused to concede an inch, even to the very end. Her memory will live forever in those who loved her and in those she touched. Please contact a member of Mara's family for details about a Celebration of Life, to be held on January 25, 2020.