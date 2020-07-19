Of Vienna, VA, born on December 20, 1944, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies in the Washington, DC area for over 40 years. She was a past President of the Lawyers Wives of Arlington and the Lawyers Wives of Virginia organizations focusing on legal education programs for school children. Widow of James W. Patterson who passed away in November 2019; beloved mother of Dee Turner Russell (Brian), Wendy Gray Patterson, James Michael Patterson (Shelley), and Christopher Charles Patterson. She is also survived by her nieces Deborah Sanders and Kristina Smith. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the National Zoo (FONZ), Membership Department, P.O. Box 37012 MRC 5516, Washington, DC 20013-7012. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: