Margaret Powell

Passed away on July 28, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Jay H. Powell. She is survived by her children, James J. Powell, Jerry L. Powell (Jackie), and Jane Powell; granddaughter, Danielle Powell and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Friday, August 2,2019 at 12 p.m., where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
