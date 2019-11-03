MARGARET LETECIA POWELL
Margaret L. Powell died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Devoted mother of Donna Young (Evan), William Powell (Tina) and the late Alan Powell (Rhona Alexander Powell). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Ian Young, Darnel Powell, Leon Powell, Katrina Powell, Christina Powell and Sean Young; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of floral donations, the family requests that you contribute to the () for research of Alzheimer's Disease in memory of Margaret and Albert Powell.