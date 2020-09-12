1/1
Margaret Redmond
Margaret L. Redmond (Age 97)  
Long time resident of the Forest Heights community in Prince George's County Maryland. Margaret Louise Redmond passed away after a brief illness at the Fort Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on September 8,2020. Viewing and Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14,2020 at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Maryland. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. respectively. Interment will take place at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
SEP
14
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
