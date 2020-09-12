Margaret Redmond

Long time resident of the Forest Heights community in Prince George's County Maryland. Margaret Louise Redmond passed away after a brief illness at the Fort Washington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on September 8,2020. Viewing and Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14,2020 at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Maryland. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the service will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. respectively. Interment will take place at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.