MARGARET "Peggy" REINHARDT
Margaret "Peggy" Devigne Reinhardt, 82 of Leesburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Leesburg, Virginia. Born in Charleroi, PA she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Margaret (Moffit) Devigne. A resident of Northern Virginia since the mid-1960's, Peggy and her husband resided in Arlington, VA, then Vienna, VA, where they lived for 40 years. Peggy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Harry B. Reinhardt, their daughter Amy Fagerli (Dan), son Bruce Reinhardt, and two grandsons Ross Fagerli and Owen Fagerli. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Westcoat, and a brother, Henry Devigne. Peggy was an active member/volunteer with the United Methodist Women and the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 180. Retired from AT&T in Oakton, VA, Peggy was a volunteer with the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a long-time member of the choir at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vienna, VA. A small family service will be held this summer in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
