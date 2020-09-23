MARGARET REYNOLDS



Margaret Weekes Reynolds

Of Solomons, Maryland, a wife, mother and retired executive with a Washington, DC learned society for over 30 years, died on September 13,2020 at Calvert Hospice House in Prince Frederick, Maryland. She had been suffering from Parkinson's disease. Maggie, as she was affectionately known, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to her parents, George Edward Weekes and Helen Mealey Weekes. She graduated from Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, California in 1964 and from Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California in 1968. She met her husband, Christopher J. Reynolds, at Santa Clara and they were married at All Saints Catholic Church on June 21, 1969 in Hayward, California. They moved to Washington, DC that year. She attended Georgetown University for two years studying Modern European History. She was employed at the National Catholic Education Association and then joined the staff of Senator Alan Cranston (D-CA) on Capitol Hill during the Watergate era. For over thirty years, she was employed at the Linguistic Society of America and rose to the position of Executive Director. She is survived by her husband, Christopher, and their son, Rowan Foley Reynolds and his wife, Julie; brothers, Rusty Weekes and Terry Weekes and sister, Monica Weekes and her husband, Rob; nieces and nephews, Patrick Weekes and his wife, Karin, Kelly Johnson and her husband, Tristan, Connor Weekes, Kienan Weekes, Brennen Honaker, Casey Honaker, Roslynd Lenahan, Seanne Weekes, Reiley Weekes, David Reynolds and Beau Doom. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Mary Ann Weekes and brother Tom Weekes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons, Maryland on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. ET. Family and friends are being asked to attend via livestream unless otherwise invited to attend in person by the family. Interment will follow at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Charitable contributions may be made in remembrance of Maggie to Calvert Hospice or End Hunger in Calvert County.



