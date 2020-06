Or Copy this URL to Share



Margaret L. Rouse

Born September 19, 1932, of Washington, DC peacefully passed away on May 25, 2020. Our hearts will forever be filled with the love and joy she brought to her family and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemtery.



