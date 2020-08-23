Margaret S. Cobb (Age 86)
Peacefully departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted daughter, Patricia Cobb; son, Tyrone Cobb (Gwendolyn); son, Derek Cobb (Carlette); daughter, Jenifer Cobb; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Hairston; brother-in-law, William Taylor; dear to her heart nephews, nieces, and cousins; four devoted besties; and many relatives and friends. Services, Monday, August 24, at Marshall March Funeral Home, Suitland Chapel,Visitiation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Service: 10 a.m.; Interment: Quantico National Cemetery. www.marshallmarchfh.com