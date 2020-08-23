1/1
Margaret S. Cobb
Margaret S. Cobb (Age 86)  
Peacefully departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted daughter, Patricia Cobb; son, Tyrone Cobb (Gwendolyn); son, Derek Cobb (Carlette); daughter, Jenifer Cobb; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Hairston; brother-in-law, William Taylor; dear to her heart nephews, nieces, and cousins; four devoted besties; and many relatives and friends. Services, Monday, August 24, at Marshall March Funeral Home, Suitland Chapel,Visitiation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Service: 10 a.m.; Interment: Quantico National Cemetery. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
