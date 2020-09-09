Margaret C. Walleigh Shaffer
Margaret Coulon Walleigh Shaffer, 77, of Kensington, MD, died in her sleep on August 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Catherine Walleigh, as well as her daughter Meredith Shaffer. She is survived by her sister Catherine Carnevale of Cold Spring, NY; son, Robin Shaffer of Ocean City, NJ, and daughter Amber Shaffer of Kensington MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Geoffrey Shaffer, Benjamin Shaffer and Catherine Shaffer. Margaret was born at George Washington University Hospital on November 8, 1942, She graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1960 and from American University Magna Cum Laude in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in Science. A memorial service will not be scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To offer online condolences, visit https://interfaithfunerals.com/book-of-memories/4315271/Margaret-Shaffer/index.php.In
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association
.