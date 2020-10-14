MARGARET SHEETZ

Margaret Ann Sheetz (Age 88)
On Monday, October 12, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles I. Sheetz. Loving mother of Barbara Wisda, Carter Sheetz and the late Mary Ann Garrison. Grandmother of Meg Sydnor and Diane Wisda, Jenny Sheetz, Melissa and Coy Garrison. Mother-in-law of Karolyn Sheetz and Bud Garrison. Graveside Service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America, P.O. Box 96749, Washington, DC 20090-6749 orhttps://secure.feedingamerica.org
/ www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com