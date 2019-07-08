Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET SHOMETTE. View Sign Service Information Columbia Baptist Church 103 W Columbia St Falls Church, VA 22046 Memorial service 1:00 PM Columbia Baptist Church 103 W. Columbia St Falls Church , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

SHOMETTE MARGARET ANN WALTON SHOMETTE 1934 - 2019 Margaret Ann Walton "Peggy" Shomette, died peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia at the age of 85. Peggy, the only child of Robert Henry Walton and Margaret Foulk (Allaband) Walton, was born in Washington, D.C. on June 3, 1934. She grew up surrounded by loving parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was raised in the city during World War II and supported the war effort by collecting rationed items, attending the parades of returning soldiers, and participating in air raid drills. Her family was affected by the war as she saw off several beloved cousins as they were deployed to Europe. Peggy enjoyed a lifelong love of music and learned to play the piano at age 6. She started singing during junior high school and joined the adult choir at Fountain Memorial Church at age 14. That same year, she began singing live on the Washington, DC radio station WBUZ FM and later with the Johnny Kendrick Band at WASH FM. She was active in the Southern Baptist Girl's Auxiliary achieving the high rank of Queen with Scepter. She played the lead role in many high school plays and was active in clubs and sororities, developing many lifelong friendships along the way. After graduating from Anacostia High School in 1952, she worked as a legal secretary in the Chief Counsel's Office for the Internal Revenue Service. After four years in the position, Peggy became the legal secretary for Judge Craig Atkins of the US Tax Court, a position she held until the birth of her first child in 1960. She married native Washingtonian Louis Edwin Shomette, Jr. on September 13, 1958 and the couple had three children over the next six years. Peggy poured her whole heart and soul into motherhood for the rest of her life, devoted completely to her children and grandchildren. After she and Louis were divorced in 1985, her dedication to her faith and her church sustained her. She relished spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed travel to Europe, Alaska, and the Holy Land. She performed community theater with the Naval Research Lab's Showboaters and held the position of president for her Sunday School class and church choir. She was an avid reader and often could be found deep into a novel. Finally, for many years she was a dedicated volunteer for the Northern Virginia Literacy Council supporting a cause for which she was deeply passionate. She is survived by her children: Louis Edwin Shomette, III, Susan Lee (Shomette) Floressanti, and David Walton Shomette; grandchildren Michael Rogers, Andrew Shomette, Matthew Rogers, Brandon Shomette, Claudia Shomette, and Camille Shomette. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W. Columbia St, Falls Church, VA 22046. Peggy will be buried alongside her parents at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Washington, DC. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W. Columbia St, Falls Church, VA 22046. Peggy will be buried alongside her parents at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Washington, DC.

