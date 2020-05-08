

Margaret Rothenbiller

Siracuse

May 31,1929 ~ August 29, 2019





Margaret Otto Siracuse nee Rothenbiller passed on August 29,2019 in Clearwater, FL of natural causes. A native of Buffalo, NY and resident of FL, she also lived in Virginia and Okinawa, Japan. Margaret is lovingly remembered for her incredible culinary talents, her love of the Arts, and her extensive travels. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Genevieve and George Rothenbiller; her brother, George Rothenbiller; and her husband, Col. Angelo James Siracuse. She is survived by her children, John N Otto, Michael J. Siracuse, James H. Siracuse, Roberta J. Siracuse and Grace K. Siracuse, and Jeanne M Siracuse; and by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at Arlington Cemetery, at the Cemetery's availability. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to you local museum or fine arts center.