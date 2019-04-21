Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET SOVIERO.



Margaret Ciaffoni Soviero

September 16, 1921 - April 15, 2019



Daughter of the late Paul and Concetta Ciaffoni of Canonsburg PA, passed peacefully in Delray Beach, Florida

Born and raised in Western Pennsylvania to a farming family, she was the daughter of Italian immigrants. After graduating from Penn State University she joined the US Marine Corps as part of the first wave of female marines. She was stationed in New York and Washington DC. It was during this time she met her husband Joe, a fellow Marine and Italian American. Together they had three children.

An avid reader and lifelong student, she began a teaching career with a position teaching English at Middletown and Rumson High Schools in New Jersey. She later became an adjunct professor in the English department at Monmouth University.

Margaret aged vibrantly. After the death of her husband she pursued a law degree at New College of California in San Francisco where she lived for many years near her daughters, granddaughter and their families. She traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia, dressed impeccably, collected antiques, and read the Sunday New York Times religiously. She later relocated to Delray Beach, close to her son and two grandsons, where she lived for many years, enjoying the beach in the company of close friends and family.

She is survived by two of her three children, Anthony Soviero (Maria Lass) and Suzette Soviero (Rusk Bolsinger); and three grandchildren Robin Kelly Roche (Hallie Hinkhouse), C.J. Soviero and Daniel Soviero. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Soviero (August 2, 1916 - June 1, 1976) and her daughter Donna Jo Soviero (April 10, 1947 -August 19, 2018).

The family requests donations be made to Emily's List in lieu of flowers.