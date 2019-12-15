The Washington Post

MARGARET STEHLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET STEHLE.
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mark Catholic Church
7501 Adelphi Road
Hyattsville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MARGARET ANN STEHLE  

On December 12, 2019 of University Park, MD. Loving wife of the late Donald V. Stehle. Mother of Regina (Larry) Wolter of Bethesda, MD, Bernard (Paula) Stehle of Columbia, MD, Mary (Michael) Dunphy of Silver Spring, MD, Ann Marie Stehle of University Park, MD. Also survived by five grandchildren, Samantha, Allison, Michael, Katie and Emma. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17 at GASCH'S FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.