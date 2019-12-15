MARGARET ANN STEHLE
On December 12, 2019 of University Park, MD. Loving wife of the late Donald V. Stehle. Mother of Regina (Larry) Wolter of Bethesda, MD, Bernard (Paula) Stehle of Columbia, MD, Mary (Michael) Dunphy of Silver Spring, MD, Ann Marie Stehle of University Park, MD. Also survived by five grandchildren, Samantha, Allison, Michael, Katie and Emma. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17 at GASCH'S FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at Saint Mark Catholic Church, 7501 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville, MD at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.