

MARGARET McCONKEY SWANN (Age 98)



On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Margaret McConkey Swann peacefully passed away at the age of 98 years. She was the beloved Wife of 74 years of the late William Earl Swann, Mother of John (Martha Pierson) Swann and Margaret Earlene (Ron Osborn) Swann. She is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and dedicated caregivers. Margaret retired after 30 years of civil service in 1981 from the Federal Home Loan Bank Board where she worked as a supervisory budget analyst, but her greatest fame was her love for family and community. She found great joy in epic family gatherings, community service, gardening and travel. Big hearted and always generous with encouragement and affection, she was our sweet cheerleader. Relatives and friends are invited to Mrs. Swann's Life Celebration on Tuesday, December 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 2401 Brinkley Road, Fort Washington, MD. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church for historical restoration.