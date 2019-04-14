Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET TAPPERT.



Margaret Leonora Tappert



Of Montgomery Village formerly of Easton and Upper Marlboro, MD, died at her home on April 6, 2019. She was 79.

Born in Worcester, MA, May 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. Fuchs and Leonora Benndorf Fuchs. After graduating from St. Mary's Jr. College in St. Mary's City, MD in 1957, she studied at Church Home and Hospital in Baltimore where she became a Registered Nurse in 1966. She later attended Prince George's Community College in Largo, MD where she received an Associates Degree in Secondary Education in 1985. For 40 years, she worked as a Pediatric Nurse, the last 28 years of which were at Prince George's Medical Center in Cheverly, before retiring in 2001. From 2002 until 2009 she worked part-time at the Talbot County Health Dept. Her main enjoyment was her family and grandchildren.

Mrs. Tappert was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Tappert, whom she married in Baltimore on June 3, 1961. She is survived by three sons, John Tappert and his wife, Karen, of Germantown, MD, Carl Tappert and his wife, Tracy, of Ashland, OR, and Peter Tappert and his wife, Jayce, of Hood River, OR; two brothers, Dr. Peter Fuchs, of Black Butte Ranch, OR and Robert Fuchs of San Diego, CA and 10 grandchildren, Catherine, Diana, Jack, Thomas, Elisabeth, Laurel, James, Aidan, Ren, and Margaret (Meg) Tappert.

A Memorial Eucharist Service will be held at Christ Church, Easton on April 18 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to .

