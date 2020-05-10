

MARGARET LYNN THRASHER

January 1, 1940 - April 29, 2020



Librarian - MLS

(Masters Degree in Library Science)

Margaret began her career with the Boston Public Library in the mid 1960s. She worked there for several years before accepting a position with the Prince George's County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS, Hyattsville MD). After a brief interlude in the early 1970s with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library System (Toledo Ohio) as head of the Audio-Visual/Film Collection, Margaret returned to PGCMLS in 1974 as the System's Adult Services Coordinator. In June 2000, she retired as branch manager of the New Carrollton Branch Library.

She was an avid reader, gardener, traveler and basketball fan. Her kindness and generosity enriched the lives of those who knew her. She leaves behind cousins and nieces in Kansas and Nebraska as well as a group of friends and neighbors of several generations whom she considered family. Margaret's cremains will be interred in a family plot in Beatrice, NE. Please send any contributions in Margaret's memory to . No services are being held due to Covid-19