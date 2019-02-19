

On Thursday, February 14, 2019 of New Carrollton, MD, formerly of Butler, NJ. Devoted wife of the late Jerome A. "Jerry" Tintle. Loving mother of Mark (Terry), Karen (Rick), Jeanne (Dennis), Paul (Jackie), and Margo. Cherished daughter of Fred and Alice. Adored sister of Robert and Donald. Margaret also leaves to cherish in her memory 13 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Margaret was a gifted and award winning artist, a prayer warrior, and a daily communicant. Her passion for people was expressed, not only, in her faith and devotion to family but also in her profession as a registered nurse. A visitation will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church 5205 Forty-third Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20781 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Margaret's name to St. Ann's Center for Children, Youth, and Families, 4901 Eastern Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20782.