MARGARET TOLSON
1922 - 2020
MARGARET YOUNG TOLSON  
Margaret Jordon Young Tolson died of natural causes on July 8, 2020, three days after turning 98. She was the widow of Lt. Gen. John J. Tolson III (Ret.) and lived for the last 27 years at The Fairfax in Ft. Belvoir, VA.  She was born in Wilson, NC, on July 5, 1922, the daughter of Harriet B. Young and Calvin F. Young. After high school in Wilson, she went on to earn a B.A. from Converse College in South Carolina. She married John (Jack) Tolson in 1947. They shared a peripatetic military life for 26 years, stationed, among other places, at Ft. Benning, GA, Fort Bragg, NC, Ft. Rucker, AL, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the Washington, DC, metropolitan area. Margaret was a volunteer for various military and civilian charities and organizations. She was a gifted and enthusiastic bridge player and golfer, and she loved books, fine arts, and the theater. She was a lifelong and devout Episcopalian. Her survivors include her son John J. (Jay) Tolson IV of Charlottesville, VA, his wife, Jane Little, and his two sons, Benjamin and Edward; her daughter, Harriet B. (Kyn) Tolson of East Haddam, CT, her husband, David Holahan, and their son, Jackson. She is also survived by two other grandchildren, Stephanie Paige Markey and David C. Tolson, Jr., the children of her stepson, David C. Tolson, who predeceased her. Great-grandchildren are Stephanie "s daughter, Meghan Damour, and David Jr.'s children, Grace and Cade. There are no calling hours. She will be interred alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

