

MARGARET ANN DODSON TURNER

(Age 75)



Peacefully departed this earth on February 19, 2019, at home. She was born September 12, 1943, in Martinsville, VA to the late Jacob and Clara Hairston Dodson. She was one of six children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Turner, Jr.; one sister, and four brothers.

Margaret was a graduate of George Washington Carver High School, Martinsville, VA. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Howard University in Washington, DC, and a Master of Education from Harvard University in Cambridge, MA. She was a member of Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA. Margaret was a Senior Development Officer for the Smithsonian's new National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

Viewing will be held on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 1 p.m. at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., Martinsville, VA 24112. Interment to follow.