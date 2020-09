Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Johnson Veney

Passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, a life-long Washingtonian. Preceded in death by her Husband, Ronald Veney and sister, Janet Carey (Paul). She leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, April Veney, grandson, Mason Veney; sisters, Kathryn Major (Tommie), Barbara Trueheart (Robert), Annette Butler (Robert), sister-in-law, Evelyn Freeman (Derrick), and a host of relatives and friends. Private Memorial.



