

Margaret Lovejoy Walz



Passed away April 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her adoring family.

Born in 1939 in Washington, DC, she was known to many by her baby brother's nickname for her, Mickey. She graduated high school from BCC, then from WSS.

While working at IBM, she met the love of her life, Larry. She excelled as a secretary for law firms, then with NIST, where she retired in 2007. They were married for 53 years and had 2 children. She brought joy to everyone around her, through her sense of humor, loving heart, and sharp mind- as well as her top notch cooking abilities.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; children, John and Christina and their spouses; 4 grandchildren; and siblings, Mary and Jim. All of their lives are blessed for having her in them.

Due to social distancing, there will be a private family service. We will have a celebration of life at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to support cancer research or World Wildlife Fund.

Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home.