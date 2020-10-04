1/1
MARGARET WHITNER
MARGARET HINES WHITNER  (Age 88)  
Of Mount Vernon, Virginia, departed this world peacefully to enter her eternal place of rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Margaret graduated from Holton-Arms School in 1950 and worked with the Defense Logistics Agency for 32 years, spreading her kindness, humility, joy, and faith to all she encountered. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, volunteered as docent at Woodlawn Plantation, and was active in her church, serving as a Deacon for Faith Presbyterian Church in Kingstowne, VA. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, William C. Whitner, III and is survived by her three children Elizabeth W. Whitner (Maya J. Whitner, Emily L. Canner, granddaughters), William S. Whitner (William B. Whitner, Dylan T. Whitner, grandsons), Thomas C. Whitner (Sophia S. Whitner, Isabella V. Whitner, granddaughters). Arrangements are private. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
