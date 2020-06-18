MARGARET WILKINS
MARGARET L. WILKINS  
Of Falls Church, VA, passed away quietly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Falls Church, VA. Beloved wife of Dean H. Poleahla; mother of Mark A. Wilkins and the late Charles E. Wilkins, Jr., both of Falls Church; grandmother of Lynnette Nicole Wilkins of Falls Church, the late Jessica Rae Kingfisher and Dustin Wilkins, both of Oklahoma. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church, 3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA. Interment will follow Baraga, MI. Margaret retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs after 41 years as a Legislative Specialist.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church
