MARGARET WILKINS



MARGARET L. WILKINS

Of Falls Church, VA, passed away quietly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Falls Church, VA. Beloved wife of Dean H. Poleahla; mother of Mark A. Wilkins and the late Charles E. Wilkins, Jr., both of Falls Church; grandmother of Lynnette Nicole Wilkins of Falls Church, the late Jessica Rae Kingfisher and Dustin Wilkins, both of Oklahoma. Also survived by five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church, 3305 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church, VA. Interment will follow Baraga, MI. Margaret retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs after 41 years as a Legislative Specialist.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store