MARGARET A. WISLEY  

Margaret Ann Wisley passed away on May 29, 2019 Margaret was the beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph Wisley; devoted mother of Karen Wisley and Valerie Linger; loving grandmother of Amanda Wisley and Jessica Linger; dear sister of Betty Sindicic, John ?Jack? Senda and the late Michael Senda. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Monday, June 3 from 4 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . Online condolences at
Published in The Washington Post on June 1, 2019
