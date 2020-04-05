Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET WOLFE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Margaret Mary Barrett Wolfe

Peggy, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was 90 years old. Peggy was born in New York, New York on August 20, 1929 to the late John Joseph Barrett and Margaret McHale Barrett originally of Mayo County, Ireland. The oldest of four children, she grew up in Dobbs Ferry, New York with her siblings Kenny Barrett (deceased), Joy Bryan (deceased), and Una O'Neill of Glen Rock, New Jersey. She was the mother of Charles Richard Wolfe Junior (Chuck), Meg Wolfe Mills (deceased) and MaryRose Wolfe Reed. She was also the mother-in-law of David Reed, her advisor, tireless supporter and devoted friend. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Jacob Reed and wife, Aimee, MaryLynn (Reed) McMahon and husband, Sean, Neva Reed and fiance, Henry Argueta, Kathleen Reed and husband, Michael Dempsey, Thomas Mills, and McCalah Mills and partner, Dave Redick; great-grandmother to Aaron, Braelyn, Ronan, Arthur, and Leona. She graduated with her RN degree from Cochran School of Nursing at St. John's Hospital in Yonkers, New York. She then worked in St. John's Kingsbridge Veteran's Hospital in the Bronx. She moved to Bethesda, Maryland to work as assistant head nurse of neurology at NIH in the 1950's. Over the years she worked at Suburban in the oncology unit, Collingswood Nursing Home, Bel Pre Nursing Home, then finally retired at the age of 78 from Shoemaker Assisted Living as the medical administrator. Peggy was a strong, funny, hardworking, stubborn, spirited Irish woman loved by many. She was passionate about giving, talking, advising, admonishing, arguing, and laughing with everyone! Peggy lived for 44 years in Potomac, Maryland, then moved to a cabin in the woods in Emmitsburg, Maryland in her final nine years of life. She lived by herself until October of 2019. Because of the pandemic, Peggy will be buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery on April 6, by immediate family. We will have a Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date that all may join. For expressions of sympathy visit StaufferFuneralHome.com

