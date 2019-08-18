Margaret Jean Shields Yaglenski

September 29,1957 - July 11,2019



Born Holmes, NY, she graduated from Pawling High and from the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC. She was known for her creativity, and held the position of Display Director for major department stores, including Macy's, Bloomingdale's and primarily Lord & Taylor, but she was best known for being a true friend to all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, John; son, Christian; brother, James; sister, Betsy; and nieces and nephews. She was laid to rest between her Mom and Dad at Clove Cemetery, Clove Valley, NY, on Sunday, July 21, 2019.