1/
MARGARET YOUNG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARGARET GIBBONS YOUNG  
Margaret Gibbons Young, of Kensington, MD, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Young; loving mother of Michael, Kathleen, Jean Musgrave (Kenneth), John, Thomas (Kimberly), Timothy, and the late Mary Ann Chasen (Steven). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Frank and Florence Gibbons; brothers, John and Francis; sisters Patricia Macker (Bill) and Jean Davidson (Jack). Survived by sister-in-law, Joan Gibbons and countless nieces and nephews. Margaret was a graduate of the 1950 Class at Notre Dame Academy in DC. Relatives and friends may call at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Masks required and distancing observed. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, www.colefuneral.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved