Margaret Gibbons Young, of Kensington, MD, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Young; loving mother of Michael, Kathleen, Jean Musgrave (Kenneth), John, Thomas (Kimberly), Timothy, and the late Mary Ann Chasen (Steven). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, Dr. Frank and Florence Gibbons; brothers, John and Francis; sisters Patricia Macker (Bill) and Jean Davidson (Jack). Survived by sister-in-law, Joan Gibbons and countless nieces and nephews. Margaret was a graduate of the 1950 Class at Notre Dame Academy in DC. Relatives and friends may call at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895, where Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Masks required and distancing observed. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,