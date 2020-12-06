On December 1, 2020 Marty died peacefully from Parkinson's Disease. Born in Uniontown, PA, he earned his BSEE degree from West Virginia University in 1961 and his Master of Science in Engineering degree from The George Washington University. Marty met his wife, Nancy (56 years wed), settled in Rockville and raised their three children. He was a principal in the establishment of Challenger Research, Inc and in 1975 he established Epoch Engineering, Inc and served as Corporate President and Board Chairman. Preceded in death by his parents Michael and Katherine (Bobko) Karchnak; brother Bernard; sisters Katherine Karchnak and Martha Newcomer. Survived by wife Nancy and children Christopher (Heidi), Roger, and Holly Visnicky (James); grandchildren Zoe Visnicky and Harlow Karchnak. Visitation at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD 20853; where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 Noon. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD.Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services