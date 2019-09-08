

Margaret Zeran "Peggy"



It's with a sad heart I must inform you of my passing this past April 9, 2019. I had a fantastic 95 years here on earth and loved you all very much. Sadly, the time to say goodbye to all has come. And I too, like those before me, must leave my earthly bounds. As I passed away, I was surrounded by my family and friends that were there to celebrate the wonderful and joyous times we all shared together. I feel blessed in knowing that I leave many here to carry on in my passing. My first child and only daughter, Barbie-Lynn King and her husband Elmer King have given me the pleasure of grandchildren, Beth-Ann Werre and Aaron C. King. In turn, they have blessed me with my great-grandchildren, Taylor-Lynn and Caroline Werre along with Noah, Grayson and Caleb King. My second child and only surviving son, John R. Zeran and his wife Patricia have also blessed me with grandchildren, Susan Zeran and Jessica Zeran and great-granddaughter Tulia Zeran Tellez. Now I will have the time to spend with my husband in life, Roy, who passed away in 1980. My other son, James Franklin, preceded me in 1961. My family is planning a Celebration of Life for me on Friday, September 13, to take place at Christ Congregational Church in Silver Spring at 11 a.m. After the celebration, I will be taken to Arlington National Cemetery, where I will be interred with my beloved, Roy. In lieu of sending flowers, please feel free to give to those that helped in my passing, the Community Hospice of NE Florida.