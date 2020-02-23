

Margaret Irene Pflaging Schill

"Margie"



A resident of Riderwood Retirement Community in Silver Spring, MD died peacefully with family members at her side on February 12, 2020 at Adventist White Oak Medical Center. Mrs.Schill was born on April 13, 1940 in Washington, DC where she attended St.Martins Elementary School and St.Anthony's High School. She entered the Benedictine Sisters of Elizabeth, NJ in 1959. After receiving her Degree from Seton Hall University, Mrs.Schill taught elementary school in NJ and Cheverly, MD under the name of Sister Mary Jane, OSB. Margie Pflaging left religious life in 1969 and subsequently taught school in Prince Georges County, MD and Pasco County in Land O'Lakes, FL. She was the widow of George Schill whom she married in 1975. He died in 1989 after 14 years as a research patient with the Sudden Death Program at John Hopkins University Hospital and then Sianai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Mrs. Schill's interests included playing all sports, particularly golf. She enjoyed Bridge, traveling, reading and helping others. She was the daughter of Mary Alice and Hank Pflaging. Surviving are nieces, nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Pflaging, Mary Jane Troll and Shirley Odenwald. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, February 29 at 10 a.m. in the Riderwood Retirement Community Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .