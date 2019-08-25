

Margarita Tio-Quintana



It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mother Margarita Tio-Quintana on July 30 at age 97. Our mother was a long time resident of Falls Church and did extensive volunteer work at the Pimmit Library and the Mary Reilly Library. Our mother was a gentle soul. She is survived by her daughters, Lourdes, Patricia and Estrella Triana; by her grandchildren, Gallen, Nicolas, Jane, Andrew and Gabriela; and by her two great-granddaughters Ella and Maya.

She survived her daughter, Silvia, and her grandson Jordan. If you want to make a donation, please send it to the Cancer Foundation- Pancreatic.