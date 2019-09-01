The Washington Post

MARGARITA QUINTANA

Margarita Tio-Quintana  

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mother Margarita Tio-Quintana on July 30 at age 97. Our mother was a long time resident of Falls Church and did extensive volunteer work at the Pimmit Library and the Mary Reilly Library. Our mother was a gentle soul. She is survived by her daughters, Lourdes, Patricia and Estrella Triana; by her grandchildren, Gallen, Nicolas, Jane, Andrew and Gabriela; and by her two great-granddaughters Ella and Maya.
She survived her daughter, Silvia, and her grandson Jordan. If you want to make a donation, please send it to the Cancer Foundation- Pancreatic. Service will be held September 22.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
