

Margaritte Ann Schaaf



Born to the late Lewis and Susan Ostrowski on July 26, 1924 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She was one of six children. After graduating from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, she enlisted in the Army and served in the Women's Army Corps. Her assignments included Washington D.C., Pearl Harbor, and Tokyo, following World War II. While in Japan, she served as a legal assistant to the Tokyo War Crimes Tribunal. There she met her true love, U.S. Army Air Corps Captain Robert Andrew Schaaf from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania who later retired as a U.S. Air Force Colonel. The two were married on June 25, 1949 in Tokyo. They led a fulfilling and active military life with assignments including Canada, Europe, and throughout the U.S.

Margaritte was a devout Catholic and faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, Virginia. With the support of American Home Care and Capital Caring Hospice, she died peacefully in her home, on February 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Margaritte is survived by her sister Eleanor, brother Maurice; her nine children Marie, Michael, Andrew, Susan, John, Denise, Mary Kathleen, Roberta, and Teresa; 14 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, son Thomas, her brothers Richard and Alfred, and sister Christine.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date for Arlington National Cemetery.