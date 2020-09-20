MARGARUIETTA JACKSON



Margaruietta Engricia Jackson

Of Washington, DC passed away on August 28, 2020. She is survived by her son Yves Gaskins; five grandchildren Nerissa Taylor, Amani Jackson, Kre'sean, Mekhai and Enrique Gaskins; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive guest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Nativity Catholic Church, 6001 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011, Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.



