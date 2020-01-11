

Marge Locke



On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 of Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg MD. Beloved wife of Deacon John William Locke. Daughter of Lithuanian parents Vincent and Constance Kincius, and the youngest of six siblings. Mother of six children, Bill Locke (Jean Berney), Louise Locke, Jean Locke, Mary Lynott (Les), Jim Locke (Lisa) and the late Barbara Locke (Paul Eschbach). Grandmother to six, Megan Locke, Amy Locke, Karen Eschbach, Lorelei Lynott, Abigail Locke and Ian Locke. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Guild Memorial Chapel at Asbury Methodist Village, 221 Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg, MD 20877. A reception will follow at the Park View Club Room. The internment will be at All Souls Cemetery at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Cure PSP at 1216 Broadway 2nd floor New York, NY 10001 or to SOME at 710 O Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 or CNEWA at 1011 First Ave, New York, NY 10022-4195. Please sign family guest book at