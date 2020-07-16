Margene Reeder passed away on July 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Harwood, Maryland.Margene Ruth Vlieger was born on September 9, 1931 to Tom and Jennie (Ruisch) Vlieger in the family farm home near Sheldon, Iowa. In 1953, she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Cum Laude) from Central College, Pella, Iowa. In 1968, she received a Master's Degree in Education in School Counseling from the University of Maryland. In 1978, she received a Certificate of Advanced Study in Special Education from Loyola College, Baltimore, Maryland.Margene was married to Ralph Charles Reeder on November 24, 1957 in Berkeley, California. They resided in the San Francisco Bay Area until 1960 when the couple moved to the Washington, D.C. area. Margene's working career was as an educator in the public schools in Iowa, California, and Maryland. She retired in 1988 as Chief, Nonpublic Schools Branch Division of Special Education, Maryland State Department of Education.Margene is survived by her two children, Charlie (Vanessa Curtis) and Jane (Chris Padgett) and four grandchildren, Kevin and Caroline Padgett and Jacob and Aaron Reeder, of whom she was very proud. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, her parents and four siblings. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 171 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401; New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. 20005; or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 (please note Margene's name).A memorial service is being planned. Online condolences may be made at :