On Friday, May 22, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Born October 14, 1943 in Paterson, NJ to the late Ulysses Grant and Susan (nee DeHaan) Taylor, she was the beloved wife of 54 years to John Anthony Bernbaum; devoted mother of John Grant Bernbaum, Susan Marie Bernbaum, Marilyn Beth Rippetoe, Gerilyn Hoekzea, Ken Hoekzema, David Hoekzema, Mark Hoekzema, Grant Hoekzema and Karen Hoekzema. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at the National Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC at a time to be determined. Interment will be in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martha's Table, P.O. Box 97260, Washington, DC 20090 ( www.marthastable.org

